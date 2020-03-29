Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft Arrives In Florida

The Orion spacecraft, secured atop a transporter in its shipping container, arrives at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 25, 2020, for final testing and assembly.

The spacecraft was transported to Kennedy in NASA's Super Guppy aircraft from the agency's Plum Brook Station in Ohio, where it underwent two phase of environmental testing. Following these final preparations, Orion will be integrated with the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I launch - the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon that will ultimately lead to the exploration of Mars.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett



