Giant Antarctic Iceberg A-68A Is On The Move

  • Press Release - Source: ESA
  • Posted December 2, 2020 10:19 PM
  • Comments

©ESA

Iceberg A-68A

All eyes remain on the giant A-68A iceberg on its journey across the Southern Ocean. This image shows A-68A's movements over the past 15 days using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-3 missions.

Since its 'birth' in 2017, the iceberg has travelled thousands of kilometres from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarctica, and now lies just 210 km from South Georgia. The berg, which is around 150 km long and 48 km wide, is said to be one of the largest icebergs on record.

This Copernicus Sentinel-3 image shows A-68A's position on 30 November, with the iceberg's previous positions derived from Sentinel-1 radar data. As seen in the image, the iceberg has drifted substantially over the past two weeks.

It is still unclear whether A-68A will reach South Georgia in the coming months, or whether currents will carry A-68A further northwest - where it will eventually break up into smaller bergs.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Iceberg A-68A

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: ESA Press Release






.
Canadian Space Directory
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter