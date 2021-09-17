Mexican Crop Art Seen From Space

Thomas Pesquet: Mexico has its fair share of #CropArt and #EarthArt.

All types of colours and shapes to see! I did an internship in Mexico in another lifetime and spent a while backpacking there, I can confirm on Earth as well as from space it is a colourful and beautiful country!

C'est un plaisir de photographier le Mexique depuis l'espace, avec toutes ces formes et ces contrastes colorés ! J'y ai fait un stage dans une autre vie, c'est aussi beau et multicolore vu de près.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image



