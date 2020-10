The Soyuz MS-16 crew ship is pictured docked to the International Space Station's Poisk module.

The is the same spacecraft that launched, and will bring home, Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy, Soyuz Commander Anatoly Ivanishin and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner.

iss063e094249 (Sept. 24, 2020) - Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.