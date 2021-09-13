How Can Astrotourism Serve Sustainable Development Goals? The Namibian Example

Off the coast of Namibia in southwest Africa, a cold, deep current snakes northward past the Namib Desert carrying icy waters from deep in the Southern Ocean off Antarctica. Year-round southerly winds cause the warmer surface waters near the coast to be deflected westward away from shore, and the cold waters of the Benguela Current rise up from the depths to replace them.

Astrotourism brings new opportunities to generate sustainable socio-economic development, preserve cultural heritage, and inspire and educate the citizens of the globe.

This form of tourism can involve many different activities, such as visiting observatories or travelling to remote areas to experience an evening under a pristine, dark night sky. Together, our UK-Namibian collaboration is working to develop and showcase astrotourism in Namibia, and to enhance the possibility for astrotourism worldwide.

Hannah Dalgleish, Getachew Mengistie, Michael Backes, Garret Cotter, Eli Kasai

Comments: ASP2020 Conference Proceedings; 4 pages

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Physics and Society (physics.soc-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2109.04790 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2109.04790v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)

Submission history

From: Hannah Dalgleish Dr

[v1] Fri, 10 Sep 2021 11:12:53 UTC (56 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2109.04790

