El Daein Seen From Orbit

©ESA

El Daein

Thomas Pesquet: I don't know the name of this city, but I know the region: Darfour to the west of Sudan. Black, red and orange make a nice tableau.

Je ne connais pas le nom de cette ville, mais je connais sa région : le Darfour, à l'ouest du Soudan. Noir, rouge et orange composent un beau tableau.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image

