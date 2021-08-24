El Daein Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: I don't know the name of this city, but I know the region: Darfour to the west of Sudan. Black, red and orange make a nice tableau.

Je ne connais pas le nom de cette ville, mais je connais sa région : le Darfour, à l'ouest du Soudan. Noir, rouge et orange composent un beau tableau.

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



